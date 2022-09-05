Police: 3 killed and 2 wounded in shooting at Minnesota home

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Paul, Minnesota are investigating the fatal shooting of three people and the wounding of two others. Police said in a news release that the shooting occurred about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of the state’s capital city. Officers responding to the scene found two adults injured in front of a home. Officers found three more victims inside the home, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were identified Monday as 33-year-old Angelica M. Gonzales; 42-year-old Cory U. Freeman; and 44-year-old Maisha M. Spaulding, all of St. Paul. Police said the investigation has found no evidence the shootings were related to domestic violence.

