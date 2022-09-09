Chief Justice John Roberts defends legitimacy of court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is defending the authority of the Supreme Court to interpret the Constitution, saying its role should not be called into question just because people disagree with its decisions. Roberts spoke Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado, his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Roberts said he was concerned that lately some critics of the court’s controversial decisions have questioned the legitimacy of the court, which he said was a mistake. He did not mention any specific cases or critics by name.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.