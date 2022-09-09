Proenza Schouler turns on the waterworks at NY Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) — In a stunning Beaux-Arts building that housed a bank in the early 20th century, Proenza Schouler designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough presented a collection they said was a mix of their personal histories. Water was a theme — chosen as a symbol of life, and illustrated with cascading waterfalls in video projections on the building’s marble walls. The collection, which notably featured more skin-baring or sheer looks than the designers usually present, opened with a selection of crocheted and fringed looks, including two dresses with sheer, crocheted skirts and fringed bodices.

