GOP secretary of state hopefuls see corrupt political system

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans seeking to overhaul how elections are run by becoming their state’s chief election official say they are fighting against a corrupt system. They’re even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The candidates are Arizona’s Mark Finchem, Michigan’s Kristina Karamo, Nevada’s Jim Marchant and New Mexico’s Audrey Trujillo. They appeared at a conference Saturday at a South Florida hotel. The event featured numerous speakers falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Marchant, an ardent Trump supporter, says the candidates’ “biggest enemy is our own party.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.