Man accused in jogger’s death faces charges in earlier case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The man charged with killing a Tennessee teacher is facing new charges. Cleotha Henderson has been indicted in connection with an alleged separate kidnapping from 2021. Henderson was rebooked Friday on charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Media outlets report that details of the newest allegations against Henderson weren’t immediately available. The indictment was issued Thursday. That came days after Henderson’s arrest in the death of Eliza Fletcher. Police say the kindergarten teacher was abducted during a pre-dawn run. Henderson is being held without bond on the charges stemming from Fletcher’s death.

