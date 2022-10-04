Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death

MIAMI (AP) — A Mexican actor has been convicted in South Florida of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation. Court records show a Miami-Dade jury found 35-year-old Pablo Lyle guilty Tuesday of manslaughter. He faces up to 15 years in prison. Lyle has claimed he acted in self-defense and was trying to protect his children in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernandez, 63, during a confrontation at a Miami intersection. The unarmed Hernandez suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later at a hospital. Before his arrest in the United States, Lyle starred in several Televisa telenovelas and a Netflix crime show called “Yankee.”

