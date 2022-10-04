Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:53 PM

Navalny allies see weakened Kremlin, say they’ll regroup

KTVZ

Top allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday they would reestablish a network of groups across Russia. Ivan Zhdanov and Leonid Volkov said in a video posted online that the time was right because the government has been weakened by questions about the war in Ukraine. Zhdanov and Volkov said the new network would operate like a partisan underground and participants would remain anonymous for their safety. Navalny has been jailed in Russia since January 2021 on charges widely seen as politically motivated. Many of his close associates have left Russia. His group’s political infrastructure was destroyed in 2021 after being labeled extremist.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content