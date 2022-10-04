Navalny allies see weakened Kremlin, say they’ll regroup

Top allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday they would reestablish a network of groups across Russia. Ivan Zhdanov and Leonid Volkov said in a video posted online that the time was right because the government has been weakened by questions about the war in Ukraine. Zhdanov and Volkov said the new network would operate like a partisan underground and participants would remain anonymous for their safety. Navalny has been jailed in Russia since January 2021 on charges widely seen as politically motivated. Many of his close associates have left Russia. His group’s political infrastructure was destroyed in 2021 after being labeled extremist.

