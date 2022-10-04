Rescuers flock together to save 275 parrots stranded by Ian
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — A menagerie of parrots has been rescued from a Pine Island bird sanctuary after its owners refused to evacuate without them in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The mission, dubbed “Operation Noah’s Ark,” transported two lemurs and 275 exotic birds to West Palm Beach, where they will be housed until a collapsed bridge can be repaired and normal life restored to the island. About a dozen volunteers caught and caged the parrots, then ferried them to Fort Myers using a small fleet of boats. Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida a week ago with 150 mph gusts, making some roads impassable and islands inaccessible. Heavy rains and wind-driven ocean surges brought dangerous flooding.