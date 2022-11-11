Kevin Costner: Returning ‘Yellowstone’ is a hit on own terms

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Paramount+ hit series “Yellowstone” is back for its fifth season, with politics on the Dutton family dinner table. Kevin Costner stars as the family patriarch, owner of a vast Montana ranch. Determined to to protect it against developers and others, Costner’s character ran for governor. The new season of “Yellowstone’ opens with the election’s outcome. Costner says he was attracted to the series because it highlights the work being done by modern ranchers and the beauty of its Montana setting. He’s already at work on another Western epic, “Horizon,” planned as a four-movie saga about the men and women who settled the West.

