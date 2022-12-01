Is now the right time for your business to buy real estate?

Predictions of a recession combined with high interest rates and inflation make it a daunting time to enter the real estate market. That doesn’t make it the wrong time in all cases, though. Small-business owners looking for commercial property should consider their business’s growth stage, along with the cost of borrowing and how that might change what down payment they can afford. Startups may be less inclined to buy than well-established businesses. Real estate agents who specialize in the buyer’s industry can often answer any lingering questions.

