Enlargement back on EU’s agenda at Western Balkans summit

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The war in Ukraine has put the European Union’s expansion at the top of the agenda as officials from the Western Balkans and EU leaders prepare to meet Tuesday. The EU’s executive commission has repeatedly promised Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia that they have futures within the bloc. But their progress stalled in recent years, and this week’s summit is intended to reinvigorate the whole enlargement process. Although divisions among them on the pace of accession talks and some complicated bilateral issues remain, EU officials think it’s crucial to make clear the six nations belong in the European family so they don’t turn in frustration toward Russia or China instead.

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

