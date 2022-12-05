ICC prosecutor opposes EU plan for special Ukraine tribunal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has denounced a European Union proposal to create an U.N.-backed special tribunal to prosecute crimes in Ukraine. Karim Khan pushed back on Monday against the plan European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced last week to establish a special court to prosecute Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Khan says the ICC is capable of effectively dealing with war crimes committed in Ukraine, including by prosecuting high-ranking political figures. The Hague-based ICC has launched an investigation into war crimes in Ukraine but cannot prosecute the crime of invading another country. That’s because Russia is not a signatory to the treaty that created the court.

