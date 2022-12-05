Neymar in Brazil’s lineup against South Korea at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar has been named in Brazil’s starting lineup for the game against South Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup. The star forward hadn’t played since injuring his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia. Coach Tite had said Neymar would play from the start at Stadium 974 on Monday depending on how he did in training on Sunday. Neymar has 75 goals with Brazil and is two shy of the all-time record set by soccer great Pelé.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.