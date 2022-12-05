N. Korea fires artillery near border in warning to S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired about 130 artillery rounds into the water near its western and eastern sea borders with South Korea, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbors. North Korea’s military says the firings were a warning against ongoing South Korean artillery exercises near an inland border town and blamed the South for worsening tensions. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the North Korean weapons fell within the northern side of buffer zones created under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce military tensions. There were no immediate reports of shells falling inside South Korean territorial waters.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.