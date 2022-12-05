The women at the center of Harvey Weinstein’s LA rape trial
By ANDREW DALTON
AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors called 44 witnesses to make their case against Harvey Weinstein, but a jury’s decision at his Los Angeles trial will hinge largely on the testimony of the four women he is charged with raping or sexually assaulting. All were known simply as “Jane Doe” in a Los Angeles courtroom and were aspiring actors, models, a dancer and a massage therapist when they say they encountered Weinstein. Four more women also testified as part of prosecutors’ attempt to establish a pattern of sexual predation. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and denied engaging in any non-consensual sex.