‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A serial slayer already serving a life sentence for murder has also admitted to killing five women on Long Island decades ago. Richard Cottingham was sentenced on Monday to 25 years to life in connection with Diane Cusick’s death in February 1968. As part of a plea deal, Cottingham received immunity from prosecution for the four other killings. The 76-year-old prisoner attended the hearing via a video feed from a New Jersey prison. Cottingham is believed to be one of America’s most prolific serial killers. He is known as the “Torso Killer” because authorities say he cut off the heads and limbs of some of his victims.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.