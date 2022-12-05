Train service in Nigeria capital resumes after deadly attack

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Rail service has resumed between Nigeria’s capital and neighboring Kaduna state eight months after a deadly attack. Back in March, assailants ambushed the train with gunfire and explosives, killing seven people. They also abducted dozens of passengers, all of whom were later released. On Monday, only a handful of passengers returned to the rail service but officials say they are working hard to reassure Nigerians about the security measures now in place. The train service is a key means of transport for many in Nigeria’s capital city because the major road to the city suffers frequent kidnappings and not many can afford air travel.

