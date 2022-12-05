Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury’s hands

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors have started deliberating in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial. The jury is weighing charges that former President Donald Trump’s company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. The deliberations follow a monthlong trial featuring testimony from seven witnesses, including longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney.

