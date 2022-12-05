UK man to plead guilty to manslaughter in wife’s death

PAPHOS, Cyprus (AP) — Defense lawyers for a British man on trial for causing the death of his sick wife in Cyprus’ coastal resort town of Paphos say they’re hopeful the court will suspend any sentence it hands down to their client after he pleads guilty to manslaughter next week. Briton David Hunter faced a charge of premeditated murder in last year’s death of his wife, Janice, although his defense lawyers had asked Cyprus’ attorney-general to charge the 75 year-old only with assisted suicide — a request they said was denied. State Prosecutor Andreas Hadjikyrou said the court on Monday granted an adjournment until Dec. 13 when Hunter’s defense will also argue for mitigation. Defense lawyers hope sentencing will take place before Christmas.

