Protests over Peru’s political crisis continue around nation

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Demonstrations over Peru’s political crisis are continuing around the country and in Lima, the capital. The protests turned deadly Sunday as thousands of people took to the streets to demand the resignation of their newest president, Dina Boluarte. At least two deaths were reported in one community. Protesters are also demanding new general elections be schedule to replace Boluarte and Congress, and they want the ex-president ousted days ago, Pedro Castillo, to be released from custody. He is charged with rebellion. The protests rocking Peru heated up particularly in rural areas, a stronghold of Castillo.

