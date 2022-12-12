Alabama governor seeks more time to carry out executions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday said she wants to give the state more time to carry out executions after a series of failed lethal injections. The Republican governor sent a letter to the Alabama Supreme Court asking justices to alter a longstanding rule that limits its execution warrants to a single date. It is the first change requested by Ivey after announcing a “top-to-bottom” review of execution procedures. Alabama prison officials called off two recent lethal injections after last-minute legal appeals and difficulties by the execution team in connecting an IV line to the inmate.

