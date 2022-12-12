Ex-CNN producer pleads guilty to child sex charge in deal
By LISA RATHKE
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A former CNN television producer has pleaded guilty in federal court to using interstate commerce to entice and coerce a 9-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity at his Vermont ski house. As part of the plea deal, the government will drop the two remaining counts of enticement against 45-year-old John Griffin, of Stamford, Connecticut. According to the plea deal, Griffin met a woman on a website during the summer of 2020 and persuaded the woman to bring her 9-year-old daughter to his Ludlow, Vermont, ski home for illegal sexual activity. Griffin worked for CNN for about eight years but was fired after he was arrested last year.