Fake psychic, partner sentenced in $3M fraud scheme

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida woman claiming to be a psychic has been sentenced to federal prison along with her partner for conning a woman out of more than $3 million. Prosecutors say the fraud ran for several years and only ended after the victim could no longer afford to pay for money-cleansing rituals. Court records show that Samantha Stevens, a self-professed spiritual consultant, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in October, and Michael Paul Guzman was sentenced to three years and two months last month. They must also pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution to the victim.

