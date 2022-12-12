Greek foreign minister slams Turkey’s missile threat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister has lashed out at Turkey after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to hit Athens with ballistic missiles. The minister made the statements in Brussels Monday as he arrived for a European Union meeting. Speaking during a town hall meeting with youths on Saturday, Erdogan said Turkey has begun making its own short-range ballistic missiles called Tayfun, which he said was frightening Greeks. Erdogan, whose comments were aired Sunday, said Greece feared the missile could hit Athens, adding: “Of course it will. If you don’t stay calm.” Relations between the two NATO allies and neighbors have long been strained, and they have come to the brink of war three times in the past half-century.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.