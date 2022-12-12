High court won’t hear Title IX case involving Michigan State

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t take the plunge into a dispute over Michigan State University’s decision to end its swimming-and-diving teams, a decision female athletes sued over. The case was one of many the high court rejected Monday. As is typical, the justices didn’t comment in turning away the case. The dispute the justices rejected stems from MSU’s decision to end its men’s and women’s swimming-and-diving teams after the 2021 season. The school cited cost as the reason, saying its swimming and diving facilities needed millions in upgrades. School officials have said they’re discussing reinstating the swimming-and-diving program.

