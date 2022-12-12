Judge denies Pablo Lyle new trial in Miami road rage death

MIAMI (AP) — A judge has declined to grant a new trial to Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle after he was convicted of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The judge on Monday upheld an October jury verdict convicting Lyle of involuntary manslaughter and set sentencing for Feb. 3. The 35-year-old actor, who also appeared in the Netflix crime series “Yankee,” could face a maximum sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Lyle made no statements during Monday’s hearing before a judge in Miami. A six-member jury had found Lyle guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández.

By GISELA SALOMON The Associated Press

