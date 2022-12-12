Mercedes Benz plans euro 1.3 billion e-van plant in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German automaker Mercedes-Benz is investing 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in a electric van plant in Poland. The company’s head for van operations said Monday that the plant in the southwestern Poland town of Jawor will be Mercedes-Benz Group A.G.’s first in Europe devoted to making electric delivery vehicles. He says the electric delivery vans will be the “vehicles of the future” and provide a big step toward emissions-free transportation. Mercedes already has a car engine and battery factory in Jawor. Poland’s Ministry of Economic Development and Technology said the plant is expected to create 2,500 new jobs. The launch date is yet to be announced.

