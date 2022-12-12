Skip to Content
NYC politician sues woman who accused him of sexual assault

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Associatated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A veteran New York City politician whose 2021 campaign for mayor was derailed by a decades-old sexual misconduct allegation has sued his accuser for defamation. Former state Assembly member and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer says in his lawsuit filed Monday in state court in Manhattan that Jean Kim “smeared Mr. Stringer’s integrity and reputation.” Kim accused Stringer of groping her without consent in April 2001 when he was seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor. Stringer says the two had a consensual relationship. An email seeking comment was sent to Kim’s attorney.

