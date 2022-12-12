San Diego police officer shot multiple times during pursuit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a San Diego police officer was shot and wounded during a pursuit and police took the suspect into custody after an hourslong standoff. Police Lt. Adam Sharki said the wounded officer was hit multiple times Monday and is in stable condition after undergoing surgery. Sharki says police continued chasing after the suspect and captured him after he had been holed up in a residence in the working-class neighborhood of Mountain View since 2 a.m. The officer was shot after police tried to stop a stolen car about 12:20 a.m. The vehicle pursuit lasted for about an hour until the driver abandoned the car and took off on foot.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.