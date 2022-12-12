Some University of California graduate students end strike

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers are back at work at all 10 of the university system’s campuses after ratifying a labor agreement. Thousands of other graduate students remain on strike. The five-year agreement reached last week and ratified Friday provides pay hikes of up to 29%, increased family leave, childcare subsidies and lengthened appointments to ensure job security, according to a statement from United Auto Workers Local 5810. The postdoctoral employees and academic researchers make up about 12,000 of the 48,000 union members who on Nov. 14 walked off the job and onto picket lines.

