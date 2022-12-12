USA Today suspends weekly book bestseller list after layoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — USA Today’s weekly chart of top-selling books is on indefinite hiatus after the newspaper’s parent company Gannett laid off the editor in charge of compiling it. Gannett laid off hundreds of staffers earlier this month, including Mary Cadden. A newspaper spokesperson said further updates would be shared in 2023. Like ones from The New York Times and Amazon.com, USA Today’s list is closely followed in the publishing industry. The newspaper drew upon a wide range of outlets to compile the 150 bestselling books from a given week. The USA Today list combines hardcover, paperback and e-book sales.

