Australian boy, 10, remains in coma after helicopter crash

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A 10-year-old Australian boy remained in a coma following a collision earlier this week between two helicopters that killed four people, including the boy’s mother. Health authorities say another boy, aged 9, who was hospitalized after the crash awoke Thursday after suffering brain trauma. The 9-year-old boy’s mother remained hospitalized in stable condition. Those killed in the collision Monday near a theme park on the Gold Coast were a pilot, two British visitors and the 10-year-old boy’s mother, 36-year-old Vanessa Tadros. The pilot of the second helicopter managed to land safely despite significant damage to the aircraft.

