Biden to award Citizens Medal to 12 on Jan. 6 anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to present the nation’s second highest civilian award to 12 individuals involved in defending the Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and safeguarding the will of American voters in the 2020 presidential election. The White House says Biden will present the Presidential Citizens Medal during an East Room ceremony on Friday marking the second anniversary of the assault on the Capitol. Among those being honored are seven members of law enforcement, as well as election workers and election officials. The Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to those who “performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens.”

