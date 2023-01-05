Confident Sununu calls for cooperation, local control

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has been sworn in for a fourth term. Two years ago, he was sworn in during a private ceremony because of concerns about both the coronavirus pandemic and potential violence. But Thursday’s inauguration was back at the Statehouse before a crowd of lawmakers, state officials and guests. Sounding confident, Sununu spent much of his speech highlighting New Hampshire’s successes. At a time when the nation and state are deeply divided, he called for cooperation, civic engagement and local control.

