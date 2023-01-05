EXPLAINER: Capitol riot investigation growing 2 years later

The largest investigation in the Justice Department’s history keeps growing two years after a violent mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol. More than 930 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, and that tally increases by the week. Hundreds more remain at large on the second anniversary of the unprecedented assault that was fueled by lies that the 2020 election was stolen. Federal prosecutors have a near-perfect trial record, securing a conviction in all but one case. The cases have clogged Washington’s federal court. Already scheduled for this year are trials for about 140 riot defendants.

