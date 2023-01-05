First woman elected Massachusetts governor sworn in

BOSTON (AP) — Maura Healey was sworn in as the first woman and first open member of the LGBTQ community to be elected Massachusetts governor. Healey’s inauguration Thursday signals a political shift in the state’s top elected office from GOP to Democratic hands. Healey replaces former Republican Gov. Charlie Baker who opted not to seek reelection after two terms. She said she’ll convert state-owned property into homes or rental properties, hire 1,000 new public transit workers and push for free community college for students over 25 without a college degree. She also pledged to double the state’s offshore wind and solar energy targets.

