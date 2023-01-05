Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State football player has pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game in October. As part of a plea deal, a felony charge against Khary Crump was dropped on Thursday. His record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation. Crump was one of seven Michigan State players facing charges but the only one tagged with a felony. Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated the Spartans on Oct. 29. Crump in one video appeared to swing his helmet at a Michigan player. His attorney said a letter of apology to Gemon Green was part of the deal. Crump was suspended by Michigan State. In addition, the Big Ten has suspended him for eight games in 2023.

