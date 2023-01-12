Activist who ran for presidency in 2020 detained in Belarus

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A human rights group says an opposition politician who ran against authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has been arrested in Minsk. Andrey Dzmitryeu, a 41-year-old activist who heads the Tell the Truth movement, was seized by security forces near his home in the Belarusian capital Wednesday, the Viasna center reported. The reason for the arrest and the charges against him are unknown. Dzmitryeu is being held at a detention center where human rights activists say political prisoners have been tortured. Belarusian authorities declined to comment. Dzmitryeu ran in the disputed 2020 presidential elections, denounced as a sham by the West, that sparked huge anti-government protests. The activist garnered 1.2% of the vote according to the official results.

