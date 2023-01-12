FEMA’s help for Alaska Natives had mistranslations, nonsense

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Government officials say documents aimed at helping Alaska Natives apply for aid following typhoon damage last fall featured nonsensical phrases instead of useful instructions. The documents were poorly translated into Alaska Native languages Yup’ik and Inupiaq. One phrase read: “Your husband is a polar bear, skinny.” The Federal Emergency Management Agency quickly fired the California company responsible and corrected the documents, but the incident has been an ugly reminder for Alaska Natives of the suppression of their culture and languages from decades past. Former Interior official Tara Sweeney, who is Inupiaq, is calling for a congressional oversight hearing into the practices of government contractor translators.

