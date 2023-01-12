Bolivia: Opposition blockades push for leader’s release

SAN CARLOS, Bolivia (AP) — Trucks are snarled and people in the Santa Cruz region have to find ways to skirt blockades that opposition leaders set up across the area considered to be Bolivia’s economic engine to protest the detention of Gov. Luis Fernando Camacho late last year on “terrorism charges.” Prices in markets in the capital of La Paz have increased as opposition leaders demand the release of Camacho, who prosecutors accuse of leading what they call a coup in 2019. Camacho and the opposition dispute those allegations. “This measure is to make the government realize that they can’t live without Santa Cruz,” said activist Micol Paz.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.