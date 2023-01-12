Skip to Content
Cold case arrest: Man charged in 2004 Missouri killing

ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder and jailed in a case that baffled police for nearly two decades — the death of a woman whose decapitated torso was found at a Missouri rest stop along Interstate 70. Mike A. Clardy of St. Louis County was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the killing of Deanna Denise Howland. He is jailed on $1 million bond. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that DNA evidence connected Clardy to the crime, and police say he confessed after his arrest. The remains found on June 26, 2004, at a rest stop in Warren County went unidentified for 12 years. In 2016, DNA samples were used to determine that the victim was Howland of Alton, Illinois.

