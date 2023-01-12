Fight over Kansas budget surplus: How much gets socked away?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature are headed toward big fights over budget issues. They are likely to clash over spending on special education programs, pay raises for government workers and how much the cash-flush state should sock away for worse economic times. Kelly released budget proposals Thursday that include depositing $500 million into the state’s rainy day fund. She also wants to give state workers a 5% pay increase and phase in a 61% increase in spending on K-12 programs for children with special needs. Top Republican lawmakers want Kansas to put at least $1 billion in the rainy day fund and have misgivings about the other Kelly proposals.

