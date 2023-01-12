Fire kills infant and father; 3 kids listed as critical

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A fire official says a 15-month-old girl who was seriously injured in an Indianapolis apartment fire died Thursday, a day after her father also died of his injuries. Battalion Chief Rita Reith of the Indianapolis Fire Department says three other children — a 3-year-old girl and boys ages 12 and 14 — who were also hurt in the fire Monday remain in critical but stable condition. The man killed in the fire was also the father of the 3-year-old girl. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it started on a couch in the apartment.

