Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says

By STEFANIE DAZIO and KRISTIN M. HALL
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized. Her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday that the only child of Elvis Presley was “rushed to the hospital” and “is now receiving the best care.” Further details about her condition weren’t immediately available. A spokesperson for Los Angeles County’s fire department says paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home Thursday morning following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Property records indicate the 54-year-old Presley is a resident at that address. Presley was at the Golden Globes earlier this week as the movie about her father was up for awards.

