Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lisa Marie Presley has been hospitalized. Her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday that the only child of Elvis Presley was “rushed to the hospital” and “is now receiving the best care.” Further details about her condition weren’t immediately available. A spokesperson for Los Angeles County’s fire department says paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home Thursday morning following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Property records indicate the 54-year-old Presley is a resident at that address. Presley was at the Golden Globes earlier this week as the movie about her father was up for awards.

By STEFANIE DAZIO and KRISTIN M. HALL Associated Press

