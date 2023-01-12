Skip to Content
Q&A: Filmmaker Alice Diop mines darkness in ‘Saint Omer’

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

In 2016, French documentary filmmaker Alice Diop traveled to a town in Northern France to watch the trial of a Senegalese woman, Fabienne Kabou, who one night in 2013 left her 15-month-old daughter on the beach to die. That trial would inspire her narrative debut “Saint Omer,” which opens in theaters Friday and is one of the most acclaimed of the season, with accolades and nominations. Through a translator, Diop spoke to The Associated Press about her intentions for the film, the “invisible women” at its heart and the unexpected catharsis she found that she wanted to also give to audiences.

