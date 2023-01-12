‘Rick and Morty’ creator awaits trial for domestic violence

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Roiland, who created the animated series “Rick and Morty” and provides the voices of the two title characters, is awaiting trial on charges of domestic violence against a former girlfriend. A criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press from prosecutors in Orange County, California, charges Roiland with two felony counts. The charges date to 2020 but did not become widely known until NBC News reported them Thursday. Roiland has pleaded not guilty and an email seeking comment from his attorney was not immediately returned. The animated sci-fi sitcom “Rick and Morty” has aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.