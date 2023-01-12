Ruby Bridges’ school made part of civil rights trail

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana officials have placed a new historical marker making the school integrated by Ruby Bridges in 1960 part of the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Bridges, who was 6 years old when she walked into William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, didn’t attend Thursday’s event. But members of her family were there as Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and others spoke of her family’s courage in the days of segregation. The school is now named Akili Academy. Principal Jasmine Graves Black-Clemons told those gathered for the unveiling that students and staff at the school remain aware of the history.

