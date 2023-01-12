Travolta, Rita Wilson pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

The death of Lisa Marie Presley at age 54 on Thursday is being met with shock, tribute and mourning. John Travolta addressed Presley directly on Instagram, saying “I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again.” Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan tweeted that her death brings sorrow “on more levels than I can count.” Actor Rita Wilson said on Instagram that she and husband Tom Hanks are heartbroken. And Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys wrote on Twitter that “It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on.”

By The Associated Press

