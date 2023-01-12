UN extends Lebanon tribunal until Dec. 31 to wrap up work

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has extended the mandate of the international tribunal that investigated the 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri until the end of the year to complete non-judicial functions so it can cease operation. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that a completion plan, developed and agreed by the United Nations and the government of Lebanon, will guide the Special Tribunal for Lebanon to ensure the completion of its work by Dec. 31. It includes preserving records and archives and protecting witnesses, he said. The tribunal’s mandate had been set to expire at the end of February.

