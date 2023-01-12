US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has launched an online appointment system for migrants to be exempt from limits on seeking asylum, its latest major step to overhaul border enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection began making appointments up to two weeks out at eight crossings on the Mexican border on its website and through CBPOne, a mobile app that the agency has used in limited ways since 2020. CBPOne is poised to replace an opaque, bewildering patchwork of exemptions to a pandemic-related public health order known as Title 42. Advocates are caught off-guard by the changes, while some say they are welcome.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.